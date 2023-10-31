Wiregrass Gives Back
Siblings of dead man in freezer interviewed, phone records sought

A Henry County investigator testified one of their other children called authorities several weeks ago after he became stuck in the bathroom of the home from which they would soon move.
Officials said Michael Shane and Karen Tysinger Halstead face charges after their teen's body...
Officials said Michael Shane and Karen Tysinger Halstead face charges after their teen's body was found in a freezer.(Courtesy: Henry County Jail)
By Ken Curtis and Will Polston
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -Experts interviewed two children whose parents authorities charged with stuffing their dead brother in a freezer and leaving his remains abandoned for weeks until its discovery on Sunday.

Michael Shane, 44, and 43-year-old Karen Halstead face Corpse Abuse charges after abandoning their home and moving about 60 miles away to Coffee County but leaving their deceased son behind.

A Henry County investigator testified one of their other children called authorities several weeks ago after he became stuck in the bathroom of the home from which they would soon move.

However, while not suspecting anything awry then, investigators now believe that the boy may have expressed concern for his parents.

“He just wanted (dispatch) to tell or call his parents and tell them he was stuck in the bathroom because if cops came to the house, they had done something bad and they would go to prison,” Investigator Sean Robinson told News4 on Tuesday.

Interviews that Child Advocacy Center experts conducted with that boy and his twin brother are confidential, though Robinson called them beneficial.

He obtained search warrants for Halstead’s communication devices but could not provide a timetable for the conclusion of the investigation.

The new owners of their former Headland home found Logan Halstead, a 19-year-old who suffered numerous health issues, as they prepared to move in on Sunday.

The freezer, which did not function, was behind the house. Robinson estimates it had been there since mid-to-late summer.

On October 11, Halstead called Headland police and reported what he had done, but officers searched the freezer and did not find the body, which had been shrouded in a tarp and shower curtain and placed in a cardboard box.

Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship does not rule out charges other than Corpse Abuse.

Under Alabama’s sentencing guidelines, the Halsteads would face little or no prison time if convicted.

Autopsy results are pending, and the couple held on $175,000 bonds.

Dothan police jailed William Shane Halstead from October 11 until October 21 on misdemeanor domestic violence charges.

