Pest Ex owner gives tips to prevent pests coming in during cooler temperatures

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - During cooler months, rodents and insects may infiltrate homes. Dry weather sends an invitation out as well.

“When it dries, they are looking for water. So definitely when rodents are concerned, you are going to see more of them,” Pest Ex owner Eric Middleton said.

The best way to keep those varmints out is to not let them in. “A mouse can fit through a hole roughly the size of a dime. If his head can fit, he can go. A rat roughly the size of a half dollar give or take,” Middleton said. “Fill those with wire mesh or screen, they do make some stuff, it’s like a spray foam. You can fill those boards and gaps with what they can’t chew through easily.”

Declaring a war on pests is as easy as a trip to the store.

“Depending on what it is, there are some things they can buy at Lowe’s or somewhere like that over the counter that could help out and do something for them,” Middleton said.

He also encourages getting rid of clutter. “As it pertains to rodents again, keep the grass cut. Even during the winter time, I know it doesn’t grow as much, but if you leave it tall it gets winter and it dies and beds up,” Middleton said.

If you are fighting an infestation, he said do not hesitate to call Pest Ex at (334) 794-5903.

