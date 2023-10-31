Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Lego unveils 4,000-piece Natural History Museum set

The new Natural History Museum Lego set features 4,000 pieces.
The new Natural History Museum Lego set features 4,000 pieces.(Lego)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Lego has unveiled its largest model set by piece count.

The new brick building is a replica of the Natural History Museum.

It comes with dual atriums and a removable roof and middle floor.

Inside the building, exhibits include a giant brachiosaurus skeleton, dinosaur eggs, and geodes.

There’s also a large map of the planet showing the projected orbit of a new rocket.

In total, the set has 4,000 pieces.

It’s currently available for pre-order and officially goes on sale Dec. 1.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After the body’s discovery, Shane Halstead and Karen Tysinger Halstead were apprehended about...
Two arrested after body found in freezer
Because of the body’s condition, officers could not immediately determine its sex.
Decomposed body found in freezer
Investigators charged Michael Shane Halstead (pictured left) and his wife Karen (pictured...
Dead teen’s dad confessed weeks before his body was found: Sources
After the body’s discovery, Shane Halstead and Karen Tysinger Halstead were apprehended about...
Couple moved from home, leaving son’s remains behind
Clark, 48, of Dothan faces Rape and Sodomy charges
Dothan businessman Jerald Clark claims he is innocent: Attorney

Latest News

‘Phantom debt’ haunts thousands of consumers each year
‘Phantom debt’ haunts thousands of consumers each year
‘Phantom debt’ haunts thousands of consumers each year
FILE - Then-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder delivers his State of the State address at the state...
Prosecutors: Michigan Supreme Court decision closes door on criminal prosecutions in Flint water scandal
Israeli ground forces are attacking Hamas militants and infrastructure in northern Gaza.
Israeli airstrikes level apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as ground troops battle Hamas militants