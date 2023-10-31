Lawsuit alleging Elba Nursing Center neglected resident settled

Wiregrass Gives Back
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A federal judge dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit against Elba Nursing and Rehabilitation Center filed by the estate of a resident who died there, court records reveal after arbitration.

The lawsuit alleged that the medical facility failed to provide adequate care for Benjamin F. Smith and that neglect played a role in his death.

“Mr. Smith suffered a left femur fracture that resulted from a fall at ENRC or around October 16, 2020,” the lawsuit alleged.

He died on November 3, and his estate this month was awarded $450,000.00.

Attorneys for Smith’s estate and Elba Nursing and Rehabilitation Center agreed jointly to dismiss the lawsuit, which Chief United States District Judge Emily Marks did on Monday.

This story was updated to reveal the amount awarded to Mr. Smith’s estate.

