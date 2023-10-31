Enterprise girls basketball to open season in New Orleans

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise girls basketball team is getting set to open their 2023-24 season in just a few days.

While normally you’d expect teams to begin play in-state, a unique opportunity opened up that will see Enterprise tipping things off on a rather big stage in “The Big Easy.”

The Lady Wildcats will be travelling to New Orleans on Saturday, November 4 to play at the Smoothie King Center, home of the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans, to face off against the Saraland Lady Spartans out of Class 6A.

The game is expected to tip off around 30 minutes after the conclusion of the Pelicans’ contest against the Atlanta Hawks.

The special opportunity game will give both Enterprise and Saraland’s girls programs a chance to experience the NBA game and then play on the same court the pros play on immediately after.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.