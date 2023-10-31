Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Enterprise girls basketball to open season in New Orleans

While normally you’d expect teams to begin play in-state, a unique opportunity opened up that...
While normally you’d expect teams to begin play in-state, a unique opportunity opened up that will see Enterprise tipping things off on a rather big stage in “The Big Easy.”(WTVY)
By Ty Storey
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise girls basketball team is getting set to open their 2023-24 season in just a few days.

While normally you’d expect teams to begin play in-state, a unique opportunity opened up that will see Enterprise tipping things off on a rather big stage in “The Big Easy.”

The Lady Wildcats will be travelling to New Orleans on Saturday, November 4 to play at the Smoothie King Center, home of the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans, to face off against the Saraland Lady Spartans out of Class 6A.

The game is expected to tip off around 30 minutes after the conclusion of the Pelicans’ contest against the Atlanta Hawks.

The special opportunity game will give both Enterprise and Saraland’s girls programs a chance to experience the NBA game and then play on the same court the pros play on immediately after.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Because of the body’s condition, officers could not immediately determine its sex.
Decomposed body found in freezer
After the body’s discovery, Shane Halstead and Karen Tysinger Halstead were apprehended about...
Two arrested after body found in freezer
Investigators charged Michael Shane Halstead (pictured left) and his wife Karen (pictured...
Dead teen’s dad confessed weeks before his body was found: Sources
Clark, 48, of Dothan faces Rape and Sodomy charges
Dothan businessman Jerald Clark claims he is innocent: Attorney
After the body’s discovery, Shane Halstead and Karen Tysinger Halstead were apprehended about...
Couple moved from home, leaving son’s remains behind

Latest News

FILE - In this May 18, 1968, file photo, Washington Senators slugger Frank Howard connects for...
Frank Howard, former All-Star, home run champ and World Series winner, dies at 87
Providence, Houston Academy fight for home playoff opportunity
Week 9 GOTW: HA @ Providence
Player of the Week
FNF Week 9 Player of the Week nominees
Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne carries the ball against Mississippi State during the second...
Thorne, Auburn win first SEC game, 27-13 over Mississippi State to snap 4-game losing streak