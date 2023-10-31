Colder Air Moving In

SYNOPSIS – A cold front passes through the region late this morning and into the afternoon, bringing breezy conditions and much cooler temperatures along with it. Temperatures will fall into the 30s the next couple of mornings, with wind chills dropping into the 20s on Wednesday morning. Sunny to mostly sunny skies settle back in to close out the week, and we’ll be back into the 70s and 80s by the weekend and early next week.

TODAY – Increasing clouds. Breezy. High near 64°. Winds NNW at 10-15 mph. 10%

TONIGHT – Clearing skies. Breezy. Low near 36°. Wind chills in the middle to upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds NNW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny and breezy. High near 60°. Winds N at 10-20 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: A few high clouds. Low: 36° High: 66°

FRI: Sunny. Low: 41° High: 72°

SAT: A few clouds. Low: 50° High: 77°

SUN: A few clouds. Low: 54° High: 80°

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 82°

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – An area of showers and thunderstorms in the eastern Caribbean is being watched for potential tropical development as it moves westward over the next several days. There are no active named storms in the Atlantic basin.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @ZackWebWx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.