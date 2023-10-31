Cold Nights Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Cold air is spilling into the Wiregrass with lows reaching the middle 30s Wednesday morning. Winds will stay up, averaging 10-15 mph, prohibiting frost. Thursday morning is a different story, though, with clear skies and light winds helping temperatures dip into the lower 30s. We’ll rebound for the weekend.

TONIGHT – Clearing and colder. Low near 36°. Winds NNW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 60°. Winds N at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and cold. Low near 33°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

THU: Sunny. Low: 33° High: 66° 0%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 74° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 48° High: 77° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 80° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 55° High: 82° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 82° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Very Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 25-30 kts. Seas offshore 6-9 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re watching disturbed weather in the Caribbean, but there’s no imminent development.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @zackwebwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.