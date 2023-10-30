Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Two arrested after body found in freezer

The body, which Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship said was severely decomposed, was identified as 19-year-old Logan Halstead.
Because of the body’s condition, officers could not immediately determine its sex.
Because of the body’s condition, officers could not immediately determine its sex.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -A Headland couple faces Corpse Abuse charges after authorities found their teen’s body in a freezer behind a Headland home on Sunday.

After the body’s discovery, Shane Halstead and Karen Tysinger Halstead were apprehended about 60 miles away in Coffee County.

They were each charged with one count and placed in the Henry County Jail bond without bond.

The body, which Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship said was severely decomposed, was identified as 19-year-old Logan Halstead.

“This incident is a very tragic situation, and our agency is committed to finding out the truth. The investigation is still on going and information will continue to be released as the case progresses,” Blankenship said.

An autopsy is pending.

“I would like to personally thank the Headland Police Department, Dothan Police Department, and Alabama State Troopers for their assistance in the investigation,” Blankenship stated.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Because of the body’s condition, officers could not immediately determine its sex.
Decomposed body found in freezer
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
Alicia Patrick (pictured left) was jailed and then released on one charge related to indecent...
Couple indicted on child pornography charges
Ozark's Make a Difference Day
Ozark’s Make A Difference Day

Latest News

Because of the body’s condition, officers could not immediately determine its sex.
Decomposed body found in freezer
Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne carries the ball against Mississippi State during the second...
Thorne, Auburn win first SEC game, 27-13 over Mississippi State to snap 4-game losing streak
Ozark's Make a Difference Day
Ozark’s Make A Difference Day
Ozark's Make a Difference Day
Ozark's Make a Difference Day