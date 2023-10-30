Much Colder Air Arrives Tuesday

SYNOPSIS – We’re looking at one more sunny and warm day across the Wiregrass today before a cold front moves through Tuesday and brings some of the coldest air we’ve seen in several months through the middle of the week. We’ll gradually warm up again heading into the weekend.

TODAY – Sunny with a few clouds. High near 87°. Winds WNW at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 54°. Winds NW at 10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. Small morning rain chance in mostly the northern counties. Breezy. High near 67°. Winds NW at 10-15 mph. 10%

EXTENDED

WED: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 60°

THU: A few clouds. Low: 34° High: 65°

FRI: A few clouds. Low: 41° High: 71°

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 51° High: 75°

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 54° High: 79°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – A couple of areas are being watched for potential tropical development. One is northeast of the Bahamas, the other is in the eastern Caribbean.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @ZackWebWx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.