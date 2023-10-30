Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Maine governor launches resource website to help victims of mass shooting and their families

Maine's governor launched the "Healing Together" website to help the victims of the Lewiston...
Maine's governor launched the "Healing Together" website to help the victims of the Lewiston mass shooting and their families.(Maine.gov)
By WABI News Desk and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAINE (WABI/Gray News) - Maine Gov. Janet Mills has launched a resource website to help the victims of the mass shooting in Lewiston and their families.

The “Healing Together” website identifies places that are accepting financial donations to support the victims and their families, first responders and organizations that have helped in the aftermath of the shooting last week.

The Maine National Guard asked authorities to do a wellness check before the attack. (CNN/WMTW/WGME/Maine Dept Public Safety/Getty images/Lewiston PD/Family)

The website also identifies numerous mental health resources from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services to help anyone who is struggling.

To find more information, you can go to Maine.gov/governor/mills/Lewiston.

Authorities said the gunman, identified as 40-year-old Robert Card, killed 18 people and injured 13 Wednesday evening.

Officials said Card was found dead Friday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Copyright 2023 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Because of the body’s condition, officers could not immediately determine its sex.
Decomposed body found in freezer
After the body’s discovery, Shane Halstead and Karen Tysinger Halstead were apprehended about...
Two arrested after body found in freezer
Clark, 48, of Dothan faces Rape and Sodomy charges
Dothan businessman Jerald Clark claims he is innocent: Attorney
After the body’s discovery, Shane Halstead and Karen Tysinger Halstead were apprehended about...
Couple moved from home, leaving son’s remains behind
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge

Latest News

Providence, Houston Academy fight for home playoff opportunity
Week 9 GOTW: HA @ Providence
Police in Massachusetts said an elementary school got a special visitor Monday morning.
‘Special visitor’: Moose stops by elementary school’s drop-off area
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks on student loan debt forgiveness, in the Roosevelt Room of...
Biden administration is moving toward a narrower student loan relief targeting groups of borrowers
FILE - Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from a maximum-security...
Joran van der Sloot is being sent back to Peru after US trial and confession in Natalee Holloway killing
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Cummins Power Generation Facility in Fridley, Minn.,...
Biden wants to move fast on AI safeguards and signs an executive order to address his concerns