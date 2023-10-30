Dothan businessman Jerald Clark claims he is innocent: Attorney

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several days following his arrest, a Dothan businessman remains jailed and doesn’t appear likely to post bond for several more days.

Police charged Jerald Reginald Clark, 48, on Wednesday with one count each of Rape and Sodomy involving a single victim, though investigators don’t rule out additional charges involving other alleged victims.

Police released only scant details of Clark’s arrest, citing sensitivity issues.

His LinkedIn account confirms Clark owns businesses in Dothan, an Avis Rent-A-Car franchise, and two Tropical Smoothie locations.

Signs at both Tropical Smoothies state the businesses are closed.

“Mr. Clark maintains his innocence in this matter, and I fully expect the businesses will be up and running shortly,” attorney Derek Yarbrough told News4.

Clark has a bond hearing on Wednesday.

His LinkedIn page also indicates he previously owned Time Out Sports Bar, Got Game Tickets, and Absolute Fire Protection.

