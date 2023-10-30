Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Dothan businessman Jerald Clark claims he is innocent: Attorney

Days after his arrest Jerald Clark remains jailed and his businesses are shut down.
Clark, 48, of Dothan faces Rape and Sodomy charges
Clark, 48, of Dothan faces Rape and Sodomy charges(Dothan Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several days following his arrest, a Dothan businessman remains jailed and doesn’t appear likely to post bond for several more days.

Police charged Jerald Reginald Clark, 48, on Wednesday with one count each of Rape and Sodomy involving a single victim, though investigators don’t rule out additional charges involving other alleged victims.

Police released only scant details of Clark’s arrest, citing sensitivity issues.

His LinkedIn account confirms Clark owns businesses in Dothan, an Avis Rent-A-Car franchise, and two Tropical Smoothie locations.

Signs at both Tropical Smoothies state the businesses are closed.

“Mr. Clark maintains his innocence in this matter, and I fully expect the businesses will be up and running shortly,” attorney Derek Yarbrough told News4.

Clark has a bond hearing on Wednesday.

His LinkedIn page also indicates he previously owned Time Out Sports Bar, Got Game Tickets, and Absolute Fire Protection.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Because of the body’s condition, officers could not immediately determine its sex.
Decomposed body found in freezer
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Alicia Patrick (pictured left) was jailed and then released on one charge related to indecent...
Couple indicted on child pornography charges
Ozark's Make a Difference Day
Ozark’s Make A Difference Day

Latest News

Two arrested after body found in freezer
Two arrested after body found in freezer
Because of the body’s condition, officers could not immediately determine its sex.
Two arrested after body found in freezer
Because of the body’s condition, officers could not immediately determine its sex.
Decomposed body found in freezer
Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne carries the ball against Mississippi State during the second...
Thorne, Auburn win first SEC game, 27-13 over Mississippi State to snap 4-game losing streak