Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Dead teen’s dad confessed weeks before his body was found: Sources

Michael Shane Halstead alerted officers that he abandoned his son’s remains in a non-working freezer.
Investigators charged Michael Shane Halstead (pictured left) and his wife Karen (pictured...
Investigators charged Michael Shane Halstead (pictured left) and his wife Karen (pictured right) with Corpse Abuse on Sunday after the discovery of the remains of their teen son.(Henry County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Headland Police may have botched a death investigation several weeks before the discovery of a decomposed body.

According to sources, Michael Shane Halstead alerted those officers that he abandoned his son’s remains in a non-working freezer. Yet, officers failed to find them when they searched his former home, multiple sources confirm.

Halstead, 44, and his 43-year-old wife, Karen, moved from Headland in September following the death of their son, 19-year-old Logan Halstead, who suffered ongoing medical issues, including spinal bifida.

Investigators charged them with Corpse Abuse on Sunday after new residents discovered the remains.

READ MORE: Two arrested after body found in freezer

Then, on October 11, Halstead notified officers of what happened.

According to multiple sources, Headland police went to his previous residence along Henry County Road 13 and inspected the freezer. They failed to find Logan’s body that, according to court testimony, was shrouded in tarps and blankets, with the remains placed in a cardboard box.

Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship said that Halstead claimed to have suffered a manic episode and couldn’t recall how his son got into the freezer.

On the same day he confessed to placing the body, Dothan Police arrested Mr. Halstead. They jailed him for ten days because he failed to show up for court on domestic violence charges, Major Will Glover confirmed.

He said that Dothan officers were not involved in the freezer search.

Headland Police Chief Mark Jones did not respond immediately to telephone calls and text messages.

During a court hearing on Monday, Halstead testified his wife had nothing to do with disposing of their son’s body.

Blankenship said the investigation is ongoing and there could be additional charges.

District Judge Derek Peterson set bond at $175,000 each for Mr. and Mrs. Halstead.

The Alabama Department of Human Resources took custody of the couple’s two other children who are twins.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Because of the body’s condition, officers could not immediately determine its sex.
Decomposed body found in freezer
After the body’s discovery, Shane Halstead and Karen Tysinger Halstead were apprehended about...
Two arrested after body found in freezer
Clark, 48, of Dothan faces Rape and Sodomy charges
Dothan businessman Jerald Clark claims he is innocent: Attorney
After the body’s discovery, Shane Halstead and Karen Tysinger Halstead were apprehended about...
Couple moved from home, leaving son’s remains behind
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge

Latest News

After the body’s discovery, Shane Halstead and Karen Tysinger Halstead were apprehended about...
Couple moved from home, leaving son’s remains behind
Clark, 48, of Dothan faces Rape and Sodomy charges
Dothan businessman Jerald Clark claims he is innocent: Attorney
Two arrested after body found in freezer
Two arrested after body found in freezer
After the body’s discovery, Shane Halstead and Karen Tysinger Halstead were apprehended about...
Two arrested after body found in freezer