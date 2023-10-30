Wiregrass Gives Back
Couple moved from home, leaving son’s remains behind

After the body's discovery, Shane Halstead and Karen Tysinger Halstead were apprehended about 60 miles away in Coffee County.
After the body’s discovery, Shane Halstead and Karen Tysinger Halstead were apprehended about 60 miles away in Coffee County.(Henry County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Multiple sources confirm the couple charged with placing their child’s body in a freezer had moved from the home several weeks ago.

Michael Shane Halstead, 44, and his wife, Karen Tysinger Halstead, 43, relocated to Jack, Alabama, where officers apprehended them on Sunday afternoon.

When the couple moved from Headland, they left the remains of their 19-year-old child, Logan, who had suffered prolonged health issues, behind

They face Corpse Abuse charges after others apparently cleaning the house found what an autopsy is expected to confirm is their son’s body.

The couple has two other children, according to their Facebook page.

Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship has not revealed a possible motive.

Records reveal the couple moved several other times over the past few years, and at least twice, landlords filed eviction proceedings.

Dothan police arrested Michael Shane Halstead this month for failing to appear in court on misdemeanor charges.

The Halsteads, as of noon Monday, were held without bond in the Henry County Jail.

