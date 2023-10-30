Cold Blast Ahead

SYNOPSIS – A strong cold front will pass overnight, bringing us much colder air for the middle of the week. Lows will dip into the 30s for Wednesday and Thursday mornings, with the best chance for frost or a light freeze early Thursday. We’ll warm-up again for the weekend.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 54°. Winds NNW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, a few sprinkles. High near 62°. Winds NNW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clearing and cold. Low near 36°. Winds NNW at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 60° 0%

THU: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 66° 0%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 41° High: 74° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 50° High: 77° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 80° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 82° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – *Gale Warning Tuesday Night* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re watching a couple weak areas of low pressure, but there’s no imminent development.

