Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

A Chilling Drop In Temperatures On Halloween

From Meteorologist Ryan Dugger in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By Ryan Dugger
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Tomorrow marks the last day of our extended warm stretch before a cold front sweeps through the Southeast. Partly cloudy skies and cooler air in the middle 50s will begin arriving Tuesday morning, as well as a very slight rain chance. Temperatures will decline quickly from the upper 60s after sunset on Halloween, reaching the middle to upper 30s by Wednesday morning! Abundant sunshine over the Wiregrass will steadily raise highs to the 70s by next weekend.

TONIGHT– Mostly clear. Low near 60°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW– Early morning fog then mostly sunny. High near 84°. Winds W-NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT– Partly cloudy. Low near 54°. Winds N-NW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 68° 10%

WED: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 62° 0%

THU: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 67° 0%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 41° High: 71° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 48° High: 75° 0%

SUN: Sunny among a few clouds. Low: 54° High: 79° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The Atlantic looks mostly quiet as Tammy fades east of Bermuda. A disturbance east of the Bahamas may organize into a tropical low in the next couple of days, but it will be thrown away from the U.S. by a cold front mid-week.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul@zach_hatcherwx@ZackWebWx@dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather TeamChief Meteorologist David PaulMeteorologist Zach HatcherMeteorologist Zack WebsterMeteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Because of the body’s condition, officers could not immediately determine its sex.
Decomposed body found in freezer
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Alicia Patrick (pictured left) was jailed and then released on one charge related to indecent...
Couple indicted on child pornography charges
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
John Daniel Moore allegedly scammed several women in both Dothan and Navarre, FL
Elderly women scammed by smooth-talking shyster: Claims

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Saturday, October 28, 2023
Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Saturday, October 28, 2023
Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Saturday, October 28, 2023
Tracking Next Week’s Temperature Drop
Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Friday, October 27, 2023
Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Friday, October 27, 2023
Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Friday, October 27, 2023
End Of Warm Stretch In Sight