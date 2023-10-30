A Chilling Drop In Temperatures On Halloween

SYNOPSIS – Tomorrow marks the last day of our extended warm stretch before a cold front sweeps through the Southeast. Partly cloudy skies and cooler air in the middle 50s will begin arriving Tuesday morning, as well as a very slight rain chance. Temperatures will decline quickly from the upper 60s after sunset on Halloween, reaching the middle to upper 30s by Wednesday morning! Abundant sunshine over the Wiregrass will steadily raise highs to the 70s by next weekend.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 60°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Early morning fog then mostly sunny. High near 84°. Winds W-NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 54°. Winds N-NW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 68° 10%

WED: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 62° 0%

THU: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 67° 0%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 41° High: 71° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 48° High: 75° 0%

SUN: Sunny among a few clouds. Low: 54° High: 79° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The Atlantic looks mostly quiet as Tammy fades east of Bermuda. A disturbance east of the Bahamas may organize into a tropical low in the next couple of days, but it will be thrown away from the U.S. by a cold front mid-week.

