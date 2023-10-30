Aruba prosecutors say Natalee Holloway case is still an open investigation, van der Sloot’s extradition delayed due to mechanical issues with aircraft

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WBRC) - UPDATE: U.S. Marshals say Joran van der Sloot’s extradition to Peru was delayed because of mechanical issues with the aircraft.

The U.S. Marshals Service will work with Peru to reschedule.

ORIGINAL: Officials in Aruba say the Natalee Holloway case remains an open investigation.

The Police Force, the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Aruba, and other investigators say they will be pursing serious leads that could solve the disappearance of Holloway.

Investigators in Aruba say they have made a request to the U.S. Department of Justice for all court documents and transcripts involving Joran van der Sloot’s case, as well as all documents related to the investigation. Before any procedural steps are taken, all documents will be reviewed by Aruban officials.

WBRC asked Aruban prosecutors if they plan to try van der Sloot for Holloway’s murder, and they provided the following comment:

“Your question as to whether the suspicion against Joran van der Sloot is statute-barred, cannot be answered with a straightforward yes or no. It depends on several factors within the investigation.”

On Oct. 18, Van der Sloot pleaded guilty to extortion and wire fraud charges stemming from accepting money from Holloway’s family in exchange for information about Natalee Holloway’s death.

Judge Anna Manasco accepted van der Sloot’s plea. She imposed a 240-month sentence (20 years), with credit for time served in United States custody. This sentence will run concurrently with his Peruvian sentence. A three year supervised release will follow once his sentence ends.

Our legal expert feels Aruban prosecutors have egg on their face after van der Sloot made the confession. The statute of limitations on murder in Aruba is 12 years. Attorney Roger Appell feels van der Sloot would not confess unless his attorneys here knew that. He doesn’t feel a murder case could really move forward.

“I cannot fathom a lawyer allowing his client to make those statements in open court under oath with the whole world watching without knowing what the ramifications of that would be and these lawyers are not the kind of lawyers that would do that,” Appell said. Appell wanted to point out he’s not an expert in Aruban law.

Wednesday’s sentencing means that van der Sloot will remain behind bars until June 9, 2043.

Van der Sloot will be extradited to Peru soon to finish serving his sentence for the death of Stephany Flores.

