Tracking Next Week’s Temperature Drop

SYNOPSIS – Warm afternoons and pleasant evenings will remain consistent over the next couple of days as high pressure lingers over the Southeast. Afternoon cloud cover will steadily increase before a cold front arrives in our area Tuesday, which will provide little to no rainfall but a significant drop in highs to the middle 60s and lows to the upper 30s to lower 40s!

TONIGHT – Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Low near 60°. Winds light SE.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 86°. Winds E-SE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 60°. Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

MON: Early morning fog, then mostly sunny. Low: 60° High: 85° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 75° 5%

WED: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 64° 0%

THU: Sunny. Low: 39° High: 65° 0%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 41° High: 71° 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 48° High: 75° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – TS Tammy is slowly moving southwest and will weaken into a tropical low by the end of the weekend. We’re eyeing a tropical disturbance north of Puerto Rico that can become more organized next week.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @ZackWebWx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

