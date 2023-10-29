Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Tracking Next Week’s Temperature Drop

From Meteorologist Ryan Dugger in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By Ryan Dugger
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Warm afternoons and pleasant evenings will remain consistent over the next couple of days as high pressure lingers over the Southeast. Afternoon cloud cover will steadily increase before a cold front arrives in our area Tuesday, which will provide little to no rainfall but a significant drop in highs to the middle 60s and lows to the upper 30s to lower 40s!

TONIGHT– Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Low near 60°. Winds light SE.

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny. High near 86°. Winds E-SE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT– Mostly clear. Low near 60°. Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

MON: Early morning fog, then mostly sunny. Low: 60° High: 85° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 75° 5%

WED: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 64° 0%

THU: Sunny. Low: 39° High: 65° 0%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 41° High: 71° 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 48° High: 75° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – TS Tammy is slowly moving southwest and will weaken into a tropical low by the end of the weekend. We’re eyeing a tropical disturbance north of Puerto Rico that can become more organized next week.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul@zach_hatcherwx@ZackWebWx@dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather TeamChief Meteorologist David PaulMeteorologist Zach HatcherMeteorologist Zack WebsterMeteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alicia Patrick (pictured left) was jailed and then released on one charge related to indecent...
Couple indicted on child pornography charges
Clark, 48, of Dothan faces Rape and Sodomy charges
Dothan man charged with sex crimes
A federal jury convicted a man Thursday of carjacking, finding that Steven John Smalley...
He made it easy for police to catch him, now he’s prison-bound
John Daniel Moore allegedly scammed several women in both Dothan and Navarre, FL
Elderly women scammed by smooth-talking shyster: Claims
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Friday, October 27, 2023
Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Friday, October 27, 2023
Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Friday, October 27, 2023
End Of Warm Stretch In Sight
Color The Weather 10-27-23
Color The Weather 10-27-23
4Warn Weather
Sunny and Warm Weekend