Ozark’s Make A Difference Day

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Every 4th Saturday in October, people gather in the city of Ozark to make a difference in the lives of others.

Susan Judah is one of the project’s coordinators. According to Judah, the idea came from one member of the First United Methodist Church of Ozark, who saw the idea in a magazine.

What started as an idea has evolved into 27 years of this national day of doing good.

This year, over 18 different projects were completed by organizations such as the Boys and Girls Club of Ozark and the Ozark Rotary Club.

The projects ranged from making snacks for the sheriff’s department to making grace bags.

Over at Mary Hill Family Service Center, members of the Carroll High School baseball team worked on fixing things on the outside of the center.

“Our sign was in such need of some help,” Paige Knight, the director of Mary Hill Family Service Center, said about the team’s work.

Jackson SKilbred, a senior on the baseball team, said, “We just wanted to come back and give it right back to them,” about volunteering to give back to the community, which gives so much to his school.

Down the road was the Flowers Center for the Performing Arts.

There, Margie Benson, the director of the programming, said volunteers help them do some deep cleaning before they prepare for an upcoming play.

“I don’t even know if we could ever get it clean if it wasn’t for their help,” Benson said. She added the center relies on the help of parents and the community, which is why the day is important to her.

Judah hopes that the day which was recognized by Mayor Mark Blankenship will inspire people to make intentional efforts to make a difference in the lives of others.

“We are hoping that from this day forward.... that they just think of ways that they can make a difference in our community,” Judah said.

Make a Difference Day is nationally celebrated and promotes volunteerism and community service where people can make an impact.

