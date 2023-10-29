Wiregrass Gives Back
Decomposed body found near Headland

Because of the body’s condition, officers could not immediately determine its sex.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) -Investigators are working to identify a badly decomposed body found near Headland Sunday.

“We received a call at 11:37 a.m. and when officers responded they found the body at 296 Bradford Drive,” Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship said.

Because of the body’s condition, officers could not immediately determine its sex.

News4′s Anthony Thomas said he witnessed Henry County Coroner Derek Wright remove the body from behind a home shortly before 2:00 p.m.

Thomas also said the body appeared to have been in a freezer.

Blankenship promised an update when additional information becomes available.

