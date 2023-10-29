Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

9 shot, 1 killed in Indianapolis shooting

At least one person is dead following a shooting at a “large party” in Indianapolis.
At least one person is dead following a shooting at a “large party” in Indianapolis.(WTHR via CNN Newsource)
By WTHR via CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) - At least one person is dead following a shooting at a “large party” in Indianapolis.

Authorities say officers were responding to a call about the party when they heard shots being fired early Sunday.

One woman who was shot died at the scene.

Police say a total of nine people were shot, ranging in age from 16 to 22 years old.

Several people have been detained and multiple firearms have been located on the scene.

Copyright 2023 WTHR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alicia Patrick (pictured left) was jailed and then released on one charge related to indecent...
Couple indicted on child pornography charges
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
John Daniel Moore allegedly scammed several women in both Dothan and Navarre, FL
Elderly women scammed by smooth-talking shyster: Claims
Clark, 48, of Dothan faces Rape and Sodomy charges
Dothan man charged with sex crimes
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Cummins Power Generation Facility in Fridley, Minn.,...
Biden will visit a Minnesota family farm this week as top officials kick off stops in rural America
Palestinians pass by the destruction after the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah...
Thousands loot UN aid warehouses in Gaza as death toll tops 8,000 and Israel widens ground offensive
FILE - A fight between two groups turned deadly in Florida when a shooting in a city street...
Shooting kills 2 and injures 18 victims in Florida street with hundreds of people nearby
FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in...
American hockey player dies after ‘freak accident’ during game in England