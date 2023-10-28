Zion Chapel @ Abbeville | 2023 Week 9
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A season finale region contest matchup for both sides tonight, as the Yellowjackets host the Rebels. Will Zion Chapel or Abbeville end the season on a high note?
FINAL SCORE: Zion Chapel 56 - Abbeville 26
