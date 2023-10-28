(Week 9) FNF Player of the Night
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:32 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Who deserves those bragging rights around campus? Who seriously owned the turf? Let’s meet this week’s Player of the Night: Headland’s Caleb Dozier.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.