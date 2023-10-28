Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
(Week 9) FNF Player of the Night

By Briana Jones
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:32 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Who deserves those bragging rights around campus? Who seriously owned the turf? Let’s meet this week’s Player of the Night: Headland’s Caleb Dozier.

