Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

(Week 9) FNF Play of the Night

By Briana Jones
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - You know that play that made you lose your voice? Or your seat? That’s this. Here is our Week 8 Play of the Night sponsored by Lewis Smith Supply. A beautiful connection through the air between quarterback Taylor Morrow and receiver Darren Madrie of Lakeside.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clark, 48, of Dothan faces Rape and Sodomy charges
Dothan man charged with sex crimes
A federal jury convicted a man Thursday of carjacking, finding that Steven John Smalley...
He made it easy for police to catch him, now he’s prison-bound
Alicia Patrick (pictured left) was jailed and then released on one charge related to indecent...
Couple indicted on child pornography charges
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Hours before our report exposed potential failures by the program, Rebuild Florida is closing...
Aftermath (Part 1.5): An update on the Harris Family

Latest News

McKenzie Tigers @ Houston County Lions
McKenzie @ Houston County | 2023 Week 9
Geneva @ Montgomery Academy | FNF Week 9
Geneva @ Montgomery Academy | 2023 Week 9
Dale County @ Booker T. Washington | FNF Week 9
Dale County @ Booker T. Washington | 2023 Week 9
Ashford @ Northside Methodist | FNF Week 9
Ashford @ Northside Methodist Academy | 2023 Week 9