Week 8 Player of the Week: Mason Burkhardt

NEWTON, Ala. (WTVY) -- It was a hard fought battle in Ariton during week 8.

The Ariton Purple Cats and Wicksburg Panthers clawed back and forth.

Mason Burkhardt had a great game for the Panthers. The sophomore QB totaled nearly 250 yards of offense and three scores while breaking his thumb in his right throwing hand. That gritty performance helped him win our Week 8 Player of the Week.

