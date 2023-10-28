Teacher of the Month: Morris continues family educator legacy

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Just a few years ago, Shelbie Morris was an eager intern at Geneva County Elementary School — now, she’s back touching the hearts of students as full time teacher.

Although only two years in the game, the Georgia native knows the secret to a successful school environment.

“I’m really not scared to be myself around my students. They will come up to me and tell me anything,” said Morris.

That welcoming spirit is one of the many reasons she was hired at SES. Principal Henry Dawkins remembers her very first interview.

“Just her presence when she came into the interview…I knew right away she was going to be a good fit at our school,” said Dawkins.

Like he knew she was the perfect fit for the job, Morris always knew she wanted to make an impact. That desire came from her parents who were educators as well.

“I just always wanted to follow their footsteps,” expressed Morris. “Give back to the community wherever I was.”

With some of the highest 3rd grade A CAP scores in their district, Morris has already accomplished what she set out to do when first pursuing education; making her mark on her students, the school and the community.

She is in the process of earning her master’s degree and is set to graduate next summer.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.