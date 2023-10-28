Wiregrass Gives Back
October 28 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Several Wiregrass locations will serve as drop off spots.
By Will Polston
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - October 28 is recognized as National Prescription Drug Take Back Day by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and multiple law enforcement agencies across the Wiregrass are participating.

The Headland Police Department is partnering with Headland City Council to use the Headland Municipal Building, located at 9 Park Street, as a drop off location.

In addition, Dothan Police Department, Defuniak Springs PD and Jackson County Sheriffs Office will also serve as drop off locations.

“Some people think you can just throw away these drugs, but actually, we have an opioid crisis,” said Dana Bonney. “People are digging into the trash for drugs, then animals can get them, and if they are flushed down the toilet, they can get in our water system. We provide an awesome way to dispose of these drugs properly.”

All locations will be open for drop off from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

