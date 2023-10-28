McKenzie @ Houston County | 2023 Week 9

COLUMBIA, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s a 1A-Region 2 clash of the big cats, as the Lions host the Tigers. Will Houston County or McKenzie earn a big win in their respective late playoff pushes?

FINAL SCORE: Houston County 48 - McKenzie 32

