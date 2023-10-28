Judge denies motion to dismiss capital murder case against former UA basketball player

Wiregrass Gives Back
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa County circuit court judge has denied a motion to dismiss a capital murder case against former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles.

Miles, along with his friend Michael Davis are both accused in the January shooting death of Jamea Harris in Tuscaloosa.

Judge Daniel Pruet denied the request to dismiss Miles’ case, concluding because he didn’t provide enough evidence to support his argument that he feared for his life the night Harris was shot and killed.

Miles’ main evidence in the immunity hearing was the text message he sent to NBA player and former University of Alabama basketball player Brandon Miller asking for his gun, that gun allegedly was fired by Davis, killing Harris.

The judge saying in the order that not enough context surrounding that text message was presented to support a self-defense argument.

In the order, it was also pointed out that Miles kept changing his story during his interview with an investigator, resulting in the interview lasting six hours.

According to court documents, Miles’ also never told that investigator that he felt threatened during the ordeal.

Finally, video evidence seems to suggest Miles was not afraid, with one clip showing him walking only a few feet from the Jeep.

Part of that order reading quote:

“The Defendant argued that “Miles’s fear [was] visible” as the Jeep approached. That conclusion is greatly undermined by his walking only a few feet from the Jeep as it approached Miller’s vehicle. The video of the Defendant’s walking beside the Jeep leads one to conclude that the Defendant was not concerned - in any way - about anyone inside the Jeep causing harm to him or anyone else.”

Both Miles and Davis are currently being held without a bond. A trial date for the capital murder charges has not been set.

