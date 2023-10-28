Irwin County @ Early County | 2023 Week 9

BLAKELY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Bobcats and Indians battle it out in a late season Class A cross-division matchup. Can Early County avoid a second straight loss, or will Irwin County get some momentum before their region finale game next week?

FINAL SCORE: Irwin County 31 - Early County 29

