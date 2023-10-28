Wiregrass Gives Back
Houston Academy @ Providence Christian (FNF Game of the Week) | 2023 Week 9

By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A big rivalry for this week’s Game of the Week as the Houston Academy Raiders take on the Providence Christian Eagles. The winner of this matchup will host a first-round playoff game. Will the Raiders come out on top or will the Eagles have a chance to win their first region championship in program history?

FINAL SCORE: Houston Academy 56 - Providence Christian 14

