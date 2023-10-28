Headland @ New Brockton | 2023 Week 9

NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WTVY) - With region play done, the Rams are looking to get build up momentum ahead of their playoffs as they visit the Gamecocks. Can Headland bounce back from the loss last week or will New Brockton win their second straight week on the gridiron?

FINAL SCORE: Headland 42 - New Brockton 20

