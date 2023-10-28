Halloween guidance on staying safe

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Over the next few days, children will trick-or-treat with schedules varying by city. For children, Halloween is special.

“Only go to houses that have Halloween decorations put up because they are ready for Halloween,” an elementary student from Cottonwood said.

Children should trick-or-treat in groups and go to homes where porch lights are on.

One of the most dangerous things about Halloween is the streets.

“Just please slow down. Please make sure because you never know when a kid may run across the road really quick, just slow down and be patient,” Lieutenant Sammie Hancock said.

When you are home, inspect the candy.

“Try not to eat candy that has not been checked,” Lt. Hancock said.

Always have a plan with your child on what to do if they get lost.

“When my children were really small, I liked to put a glow stick on them. On their bucket, or they even have necklaces. Walmart or Target will have them,” Lt. Hancock said.

Dothan Police have said they are planning extra patrols for Halloween to keep the Circle City as safe as possible.

