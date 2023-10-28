Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Halloween guidance on staying safe

With many kids trick-or-treating at different times over the next few days, one thing that doesn't change is the hope for safety.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Over the next few days, children will trick-or-treat with schedules varying by city. For children, Halloween is special.

“Only go to houses that have Halloween decorations put up because they are ready for Halloween,” an elementary student from Cottonwood said.

Children should trick-or-treat in groups and go to homes where porch lights are on.

One of the most dangerous things about Halloween is the streets.

“Just please slow down. Please make sure because you never know when a kid may run across the road really quick, just slow down and be patient,” Lieutenant Sammie Hancock said.

When you are home, inspect the candy.

“Try not to eat candy that has not been checked,” Lt. Hancock said.

Always have a plan with your child on what to do if they get lost.

“When my children were really small, I liked to put a glow stick on them. On their bucket, or they even have necklaces. Walmart or Target will have them,” Lt. Hancock said.

Dothan Police have said they are planning extra patrols for Halloween to keep the Circle City as safe as possible.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alicia Patrick (pictured left) was jailed and then released on one charge related to indecent...
Couple indicted on child pornography charges
Clark, 48, of Dothan faces Rape and Sodomy charges
Dothan man charged with sex crimes
A federal jury convicted a man Thursday of carjacking, finding that Steven John Smalley...
He made it easy for police to catch him, now he’s prison-bound
John Daniel Moore allegedly scammed several women in both Dothan and Navarre, FL
Elderly women scammed by smooth-talking shyster: Claims
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge

Latest News

Just a few years ago, Shelbie Morris was an eager intern at Geneva County Elementary. Now,...
Teacher of the Month: Morris continues family educator legacy
Just a few years ago, Shelbie Morris was an eager intern at Geneva County Elementary. Now,...
Teacher of the Month: Morris continues family educator legacy
Drop off locations will be open from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
October 28 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
With many kids trick-or-treating at different times over the next few days, one thing that...
Halloween guidance on staying safe