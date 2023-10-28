G.W. Long @ Wicksburg | 2023 Week 9

WICKSBURG, Ala. (WTVY) - Two playoff bound teams square off in the finale of 2A-Region 2 play, as the Panthers host the Rebels. Can Wicksburg get it done at home to push for a higher playoff seed, or will G.W. Long finish strong in their #2 spot?

FINAL SCORE: G.W. Long 31 - Wicksburg 26

