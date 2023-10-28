Geneva @ Montgomery Academy | 2023 Week 9

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s a region and season finale clash as the Panthers travel to the state capitol to take on the Eagles. Can Geneva make a final push for playoff hopes or will Montgomery Academy lock in the last postseason slot in 4A-Region 2?

FINAL SCORE: Montgomery Academy 55 - Geneva 24

