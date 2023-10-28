Friday Night Foodies: Panthers prowlin’ for snacks

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Typically people head to Wicksburg on Friday nights to catch a movie at the drive-in theater, but tonight fans gathered at Panther Stadium for Week 9 of Friday Night Football.

The Panther’s menu is known for their boiled peanuts, chili cheese fries, chili cheese nacho, chili dogs and popcorn.

News4′s Kinsley Centers tells us what Panther fans are poppin’ about in this week’s Friday Night Foodies.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.