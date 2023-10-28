Florala @ Kinston | 2023 Week 9
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINSTON, Ala. (WTVY) - The impressive Wildcats travel out to Bulldogs country for a 1A-Region 2 clash. Can Florala get back on track after last week’s loss, or will Kinston play spoiler at home?
FINAL SCORE: Florala 53 - Kinston 3
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.