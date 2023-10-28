Florala @ Kinston | 2023 Week 9

KINSTON, Ala. (WTVY) - The impressive Wildcats travel out to Bulldogs country for a 1A-Region 2 clash. Can Florala get back on track after last week’s loss, or will Kinston play spoiler at home?

FINAL SCORE: Florala 53 - Kinston 3

