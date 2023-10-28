Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

End Of Warm Stretch In Sight

From Meteorologist Ryan Dugger in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By Ryan Dugger
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – This week’s warmth will stretch into the weekend again as highs reach the middle 80s under mostly sunny skies. Higher dew points will limit our lows from dropping below the lower 60s this weekend as well. While a cold front next week will provide little to no rainfall for the Wiregrass, the return of cold mornings and pleasant afternoons will flow in behind it.

TONIGHT– Mostly clear. Low near 60°. Winds light NE.

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny. High near 86°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW NIGHT– Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Low near 61°. Winds light ESE.

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 61° High: 87° 0%

MON: A few clouds. Low: 59° High: 86° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 75° 5%

WED: Sunny. Low: 45° High: 64° 0%

THU: Sunny. Low: 39° High: 65° 0%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 41° High: 71° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – While Tammy was able to achieve tropical storm strength again today, it’s expected to disorganize as it dives SE of Bermuda.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul@zach_hatcherwx@ZackWebWx@dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather TeamChief Meteorologist David PaulMeteorologist Zach HatcherMeteorologist Zack WebsterMeteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clark, 48, of Dothan faces Rape and Sodomy charges
Dothan man charged with sex crimes
A federal jury convicted a man Thursday of carjacking, finding that Steven John Smalley...
He made it easy for police to catch him, now he’s prison-bound
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Hours before our report exposed potential failures by the program, Rebuild Florida is closing...
Aftermath (Part 1.5): An update on the Harris Family
Alicia Patrick (pictured left) was jailed and then released on one charge related to indecent...
Couple indicted on child pornography charges

Latest News

Color The Weather 10-27-23
Color The Weather 10-27-23
4Warn Weather
Sunny and Warm Weekend
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast Friday, October 27, 2023
Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher Weathercast Thursday, October 26, 2023