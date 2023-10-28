End Of Warm Stretch In Sight

SYNOPSIS – This week’s warmth will stretch into the weekend again as highs reach the middle 80s under mostly sunny skies. Higher dew points will limit our lows from dropping below the lower 60s this weekend as well. While a cold front next week will provide little to no rainfall for the Wiregrass, the return of cold mornings and pleasant afternoons will flow in behind it.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 60°. Winds light NE.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 86°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Low near 61°. Winds light ESE.

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 61° High: 87° 0%

MON: A few clouds. Low: 59° High: 86° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 75° 5%

WED: Sunny. Low: 45° High: 64° 0%

THU: Sunny. Low: 39° High: 65° 0%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 41° High: 71° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – While Tammy was able to achieve tropical storm strength again today, it’s expected to disorganize as it dives SE of Bermuda.

