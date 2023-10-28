Dothan @ Opelika | 2023 Week 9

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVY) - Fresh off their bye week, the Wolves are looking to lock themselves into the playoffs as they travel to take on the Bulldogs. Will Dothan earn their second straight trip to the postseason, or will Opelika win and crush the hopes of the hometown Wolves?

FINAL SCORE: Dothan 38 - Opelika 34

