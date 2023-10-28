Dale County @ Booker T. Washington | 2023 Week 9

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Warriors will look to end the season on a positive note as they visit the Golden Eagles in Tuskegee. Will Dale County finish with their fourth win of the season, or will Booker T. Washington wrap up region play with a bounce back victory?

FINAL SCORE: Booker T. Washington 40 - Dale County 26

