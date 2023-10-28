Ashford @ Northside Methodist Academy | 2023 Week 9

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s homecoming night for the Knights as they host the Yellow Jackets for 3A-Region 2 play. Will Northside Methodist break their losing streak under the lights of Rip Hewes tonight, or will Ashford grab a late season region win?

FINAL SCORE: Ashford 40 - Northside Methodist 20

