Ashford @ Northside Methodist Academy | 2023 Week 9
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s homecoming night for the Knights as they host the Yellow Jackets for 3A-Region 2 play. Will Northside Methodist break their losing streak under the lights of Rip Hewes tonight, or will Ashford grab a late season region win?
FINAL SCORE: Ashford 40 - Northside Methodist 20
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.