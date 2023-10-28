Alford’s acts of kindness earn him Silent Hero Award

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - You do not have to do extraordinary things to be considered a “hero.” Little acts of kindness-- go a long way.

Vernon Alford proves that through the work he does with the students of Geneva County High School.

Vernon and his wife moved to Enterprise during his retirement years. It is through his wife’s work at GCHS where he met the principal of the school which led him to becoming a bus driver for the basketball teams.

But Vernon did more than drive buses. For years, he kept the books for the girls’ and boys’ basketball teams. All while volunteering his time and resources toward the girls’ team when they traveled to away games.

If you thought that is where his generosity stopped, think again. He took it a step further by investing in students’ higher education.

“When I was in college money was tight for me,” said Alford.

That is one reason he has been sending fifty dollars to select students to help them where they may need.

He remembers a quote by his college professor, “What you give, you keep forever.”

For Vernon, that statement still holds true to this day.

