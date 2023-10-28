Alabama drought beginning to impact many cattle operations

WEST ALABAMA, Ala. (WBRC) -Alabama cattlemen are beginning to feel the heat of the drought especially with the Alabama Forestry Commission declaring a fire alert for all 67 counties in the state. More than a dozen counties with cattle operations are in what’s considered a severe drought, according to the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association.

As of right now, 18 counties are said to be in that category and the closest one to our area is Cullman County, according to the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association.

The cattle industry has an economic impact on the state worth around two and half billion dollars. All told, Alabama has around 20,000 farm operations. The issue at hand is it started really drying out in August and here it is October. That dry spell is beginning to hit many cattle farmers when it comes to hay, the primary source of food for the cattle.

“And that’s going to impact our hay availability throughout the winter time, something that a lot of our producers are reliable on. Another piece of it with the dryness and the hard ground we’re dealing with and no rain there’s not a lot of opportunities right now across the state to plant any type of winter grazing. The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries has an Alabama hay listing and so that’s a great resource to use if you’re looking for hay,” said Erin Beasley, Alabama Cattlemen’s Association Executive Vice President.

Beasley said it’s too to say for now whether the current drought impacting cattle operations will have any meaningful impact on beef prices.

