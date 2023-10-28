Abbeville Christian @ Lakeside | 2023 Week 9

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s the last chance for the Generals to add another checkmark to the win column as they travel to take on the Chiefs. Can Abbeville Christian repeat their success from last year against Lakeside, or will the Chiefs get a much needed tune-up win before the AISA AA Playoffs?

FINAL SCORE: Lakeside 47 - Abbeville Christian 0

