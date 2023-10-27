Woman who photographed child covered in cake charged with pornography production

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan woman faces charges that she produced a photo of a young child standing nude with cake smeared over her body.

Alicia Patrick, 34, was jailed and then released on $60,000 bond on Thursday, court records reveal.

Her indictment, dated October 17, alleges that Patrick recorded or photographed a three-year-old girl standing in a room with cake “smeared on her body.”

The indictment neither reveals the date of the alleged incident nor shows the relationship between the child and Patrick.

Divorce records confirmed she has two small children and that her divorce became final on October 4, about the time grand jurors met.

Patrick faces up to ten years if convicted.

The Alcohol Beverage Control Board investigated the case.

