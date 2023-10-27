WATCH: Providence, Houston Academy fight for home playoff opportunity

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The penultimate week of the 2023 high school football regular season in Alabama has arrived. The scenarios across the state are different, with some teams fighting for their lives to earn a playoff ticket and some knowing that the rest of the season is merely for bragging rights or possibly preparation for what they know is coming in two weeks.

For the Providence Christian Eagles and the Houston Academy Raiders, it’s a different dilemma: Two teams confident they are playoff-bound or are assuredly so, but now they need to know if they will have to hit the road for round 1 or if they get to play under the lights of their home stadiums to open postseason play. Tonight’s matchup will help one of those two teams get closer to an answer to that crucial question.

Before diving into the playoff situations for the Eagles and Raiders, lets glance at the history of this series between the two Dothan schools. This 2023 Week 9 contest marks the 16th all-time meeting between Providence Christian and Houston Academy, with the two schools playing every year against one another since 2008, with every game since 2010 being as region opponents.

It was the HA Raiders who took the inaugural contest between the two in 2008 with a 17-14 win, and they followed that up with wins in 2009 (27-6) and 2010 (13-7) before Providence finally beat the Raiders for the first time with a 17-16 win in 2011. Every win in the series has come as the start of or as part of a win streak, with Providence Christian holding win streaks a two-game win streak from 2011-2012 and a series leading six-game winning streak from 2015-2020, and Houston Academy alongside the series opening three-game win streak also winning back to back in 2013 and 2014.

The most recent win streak in the series represents the last two meetings between the schools, and that streak belonging to Houston Academy, who have outscored the Eagles 96-7 over the course of two big wins in 2021 (54-0) and 2022 (42-7).

The home-side Providence Christian Eagles enter their contest against the Raiders with a 5-3 record on the season. All five of the Eagles’ wins came in region play, with Providence 5-1 in region play with wins over Ashford (21-0), New Brockton (38-14), Opp (10-6), Northside Methodist (19-10) and Pike County (46-26). The lone region loss for Providence came last week when the Eagles fell 20-15 on the road to Daleville.

Houston Academy will make their way to Providence Christian Stadium tonight with an impressive 7-1 record on the season overall, along with 5-1 in region play. Every game the Raiders have been involved in has ended in 15+ point wins, with HA riding high to begin the season with a five-game win streak over non-region foes Wicksburg (28-13) and Abbeville (49-0) and region rivals Daleville (55-16), Ashford (48-6) and New Brockton (40-12). After a heartbreaking 14-point loss to region-leading Straughn on October 6 (35-21), the Raiders won their next two over Northside Methodist (42-7) and Opp (49-20), which ultimately sets up tonight’s Circle City Clash with the Eagles.

A win for either team tonight sets them up in a good position going into season-finale region contests in Week 10 that would lock them in for a home playoff game in Round 1. For Providence Christian, a win tonight would also set up a 3A-Region 2 Championship game next week against the Straughn Tigers.

Game time for tonight’s matchup between the Eagles and Raiders is set for 7 p.m., and that game will airing live on MeTV (4.2) and streaming online on WTVY.com and in this story.

WTVY News 4 Friday Night Football Game of the Week | Houston Academy vs Providence Christian | 10/27/23 (WTVY)

