Voluntary Boil Water Notice issued for Kinsey

KINSEY, Ala. (WTVY) - Following a water main break, the town of Kinsey is issuing a boil water notice for at least the next 24 hours.

The notice is only on a voluntary basis, and is being issued due to water for the entire town being shut off for several hours on Thursday while crews worked to fix the main break.

News4 spoke with a Kinsey official over the phone who confirmed that the water main break has been fixed and that the boil water advisory is out of an abundance of caution.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.