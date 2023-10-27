Wiregrass Gives Back
Voluntary Boil Water Notice issued for Kinsey

Town leaders are asking people to boil their water for at least the next 24 hours after a water main break shut water off in the town for several hours Thursday
By Ty Storey
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
KINSEY, Ala. (WTVY) - Following a water main break, the town of Kinsey is issuing a boil water notice for at least the next 24 hours.

The notice is only on a voluntary basis, and is being issued due to water for the entire town being shut off for several hours on Thursday while crews worked to fix the main break.

News4 spoke with a Kinsey official over the phone who confirmed that the water main break has been fixed and that the boil water advisory is out of an abundance of caution.

