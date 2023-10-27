Wiregrass Gives Back
Sunny and Warm Weekend

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center
By Zack Webster
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SYNOPSIS – Sunny to mostly sunny skies and above-average temperatures continue through the weekend and into early next week, then some much cooler air spills into the region by the middle of next week as a cold front passes through. We unfortunately won’t see much of an increase in rain chances, but we will see those temperatures take quite the tumble.

TODAY – Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High near 85°. Winds ESE at 5 mph.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 60°. Winds light ESE.

TOMORROW – Mostly clear. High near 86°. Winds ESE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 61° High: 87°

MON: A few clouds. Low: 59° High: 86°

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 75° 5%

WED: Sunny. Low: 45° High: 64°

THU: Sunny. Low: 39° High: 65°

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – *High rip current risk through this evening.* Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 20 kts, diminishing to 10 kts by the afternoon. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – There are no active named storms in the Atlantic basin, but the remnants of Tammy are being watched for tropical redevelopment as is lingers around just east of Bermuda.

