News4 GOTW: Raiders in good position headed into Eagles’ Nest

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Head coach Eddie Brundidge has been leading the Houston Academy football program for three seasons, he knows how important it is each time for Raider nation to take down Providence Christian. This year, it’s not just about bragging rights, both teams have the opportunity to host in the playoffs if they come out on top.

This team has experienced only one loss on the season coming from Straughn which Coach Brundidge said they needed. He says injuries impacted them early in the season but they were able to overcome.

He believes right now the team is exactly where he wants them to be.

“I told them after the Straughn game, that was probably one of the best things that happen to us”. said Brundidge

After the Eagles, Houston Academy will have one final game against Pike County, another region opponent.

