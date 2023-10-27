News4 FNF GOTW: Providence on fringe of hosting playoff game

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- A big rivalry with even bigger implications. The winner will host a first-round playoff game. It’s been a lopsided game the past two seasons. Houston Academy has outscored Providence Christian 96-7.

This is a different Providence team with 17 seniors who will celebrate senior night in a couple days.

“This could be our last home game and we’re not ready for it to be our last home game,” said senior Roman Banner. “So, we’re excited especially as a school and as a football team to get after it this week and play our hearts out.”

“They’re just a special group very close to each other,” said head coach Kenny Keith. “I’m very close to them. Just a good group. They’re easy to like, and they like to play football. It’s just fun to watch them I’m not I’m not most of them since they were little kids, you know so it’s fun to watch them grow up and go out there and compete like they do.”

This game is historically never close when it comes to either team winning. The last one score game was back in 2014.

That doesn’t mean these kids don’t bring energy when playing their biggest rival.

“It’s always a big game, especially this year,” said senior Reid Farris. “It’ll just be a, it’s always fun. There’s always a lot of energy. I’m just excited for that.”

The Eagles have to forget quickly. The team is coming off a 20-15 loss to Daleville, a team Houston Academy beat 55-16 earlier in the season.

“You can’t look ahead; you can’t look behind,” Farris added. “You just got to focus on what’s the task at hand for that week. So, I mean, that’s just the way we look at it every week, regardless of what happens the week prior.”

What’s it going to take to get the win on Friday?

“I mean, we just have to execute, and I mean, do our jobs,” said Farris. “They’re a phenomenal team and we just have to, you know, play a phenomenal game to beat a phenomenal team.”

If the Eagles execute, they’ll have a chance to win their first region championship in program history.

