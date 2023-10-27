2 of 5 Montgomery riverfront brawl suspects plead guilty

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two of the five suspects in the infamous Aug. 5 Montgomery riverfront brawl pleaded guilty in court Friday.

The first defendant to enter a plea was Mary Todd, who pleaded guilty to harassment and was ordered to complete anger management classes as part of the plea agreement.

Soon after, Richard Roberts pleaded guilty to two assault charges. He got a four-month suspended sentence, which he must serve on weekends in Perry County starting Nov. 4. If he violates this agreement, he must serve the full four months. He must also complete 100 hours of community service.

Both Todd and Roberts were ordered to pay court costs.

The three other defendants in this case, Allen Todd, Zachary Shipman and Reggie Ray, had their cases postponed to Nov. 16.

Police say the August brawl was sparked by a dispute over a dockside parking spot. It gained national attention after video of the incident went viral on social media.

